Public safety sales tax results for St. Clair County

With early unofficial totals in, voters on Tuesday appear to have said they do not want to pay more at the cash register for general merchandise in order to bolster public safety.
With 204 precincts out of 216 precincts reporting, 23,590 people voted ‘No’ on the public safety referendum; 14,872 people voted ‘Yes.’
The reported results so far do include East St. Louis totals.
County officials want to have the 1 percent sales tax in place for 12 years.
The $22 million the tax was expected to bring in annually was to be used for various purposes, including renovating and expanding the St. Clair County Jail, adding sheriff’s deputies, renovating the courthouse, and paying for the county probation department. The county also planned to set aside 25 percent of the money to distribute to local municipalities and fire districts to help bolster public safety.
The 1 percent sales tax would not apply to groceries, medication and titled vehicles.
