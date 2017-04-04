Voters approve 2 of 3 fire district bond referendums

Tuesday night election results have two of three St. Clair County fire district bond referendums passing.
The Cahokia Fire Protection District sought $1 million in bonds to replace a few trucks. With all 11 precincts reporting, 661 people had voted for the bond and 269 voted no. Those 1,002 ballots cast accounted for 11 percent of the 8,758 registered voters deciding this ballot issue.
Similarly, with all 13 precincts reporting, 732 people had cast their votes for the Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District $1.55 million bond referendum, with 288 voting against it. The funds would be used to expand a station, purchase a new fire truck and refurbish the agency’s rescue truck.
Those 1,071 votes accounted for 19 percent of the 5,555 registered voters deciding this ballot issue.
With five of nine precincts reporting, there were 84 no votes and 65 yes votes for the Freeburg Fire District’s request for $3.3 million to build a new 14,953-square-foot fire station on 2.8 acres of vacant land on State Street owned by the district.
The 149 ballots cast regarding the Freeburg Fire District’s request accounts for only 3 percent of the 4,499 registered voters deciding this ballot issue.
All three of these bond referendums were on the ballot independent of the 1 percent public safety sales tax referendum in St. Clair County.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments