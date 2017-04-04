Payless ShoeSource files bankruptcy, plans to close 400 stores

0:32 BND Student of the Week Alexis Herbeck Pause

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referendums

4:35 Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

1:16 St. Clair County officials make their case for sales tax referendums

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

1:15 Which issues matter most to metro-east voters?

13:14 What do you think of the sales tax increase referendums?

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum