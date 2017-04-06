Several incidents back up eastbound I-64 traffic

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 64 is backed up almost two miles after a car fire and two accidents occurred within miles of each other.
The car fire, which was extinguished around 5:40 p.m., ignited on I-64 just east of the Interstate 255 interchange.
A mile west of the interchange on I-64, a two-car accident was also contributing to traffic.
Reports indicated traffic was backed up on I-64 from the I-255 interchange to 25th Street in East St. Louis.
An issue with a semitrailer about a mile east of the interchange was also reported.
An Illinois State Police spokesman did not immediately return a call for further information.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
