April 6, 2017 6:02 PM

Several incidents back up eastbound I-64 traffic

By Dana Rieck

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 64 is backed up almost two miles after a car fire and two accidents occurred within miles of each other.

The car fire, which was extinguished around 5:40 p.m., ignited on I-64 just east of the Interstate 255 interchange.

A mile west of the interchange on I-64, a two-car accident was also contributing to traffic.

Reports indicated traffic was backed up on I-64 from the I-255 interchange to 25th Street in East St. Louis.

An issue with a semitrailer about a mile east of the interchange was also reported.

An Illinois State Police spokesman did not immediately return a call for further information.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

