April 7, 2017 1:21 PM

Gubernatorial candidate to visit metro-east on Sunday

By Joseph Bustos

Ameya Pawar, a Chicago alderman who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, is scheduled to be at events Sunday in Edwardsville.

Ameya Pawar’s campaign said Pawar working to visit all 102 counties in the state.

On Sunday, Pawar’s scheduled appearances include:

▪  12:30-2 p.m. at the Morris University Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the Mississippi Room.

▪  3-4 p.m. at Bigelo’s Bistro at 140 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

The events are open to the public.

For more information about Pawar, go to www.pawar2018.com.

