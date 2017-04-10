Milk truck driver seriously injured in roll-over crash

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change Pause

3:20 Warden talks about concerns with lagged state payments to vendors

0:53 Vangenhen Trucking owner talks decision to retire, close business

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:00 Oliver Hamilton appears at federal courthouse for sentencing

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

1:49 Goshen Butcher Shop takes over for Edwardsville Frozen Foods

1:28 Fans attend public visitation for Chuck Berry at The Pageant