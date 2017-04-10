New barbecue restaurant to open in Madison County

Big Boys Q & Southern Soul Food is set to open in Wood River.
The barbecue restaurant is scheduled to open Tuesday, according to Ron Boles, who owns the restaurant along with his fiancée Jimi Sinks. He has been planning the business for three years.
Boles wanted a small spot for his take-out business. He does plan to add picnic tables in the coming months.
Boles started cooking for his father who had his own restaurant on the Missouri side of the river.
“I’ve been working with my dad my whole life,” Boles said. “It’s been my passion to open my own place.”
The menu features burgers, pulled pork, pork steak, bratwursts, rib tip sandwiches and hot dogs, among other things.
“It’s not a big menu,” Boles said. “Everything (on the menu) will have love (in it).”
The restaurant at 300 Wood River Ave., will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, according to its Facebook page.
For more information, call 618-328-8647 or go to www.facebook.com/BigBoysQandSouthernSoulfood.
Comments