More than 500 metro-east residents under water boil order

Illinois American Water officials on Monday issued a oil order for about 500 residents in Belleville as well as residents in Millstadt, Waterloo and the Concordia Water Cooperative district because of a water main break.
According to a news release sent out by the company, the boil order was issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations. The release stated crews have made repairs the break.
When water drops below 20 pounds per square inch a boil order is issued to protect customers — as is the standard, the boil order stays in effect for 36 to 48 hours after the water pressure is restored.
Those under the boil order, who have been notified by Illinois American Water, should bring cooking and drinking water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using it.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
