Next steps for Frank Scott Parkway widening moving forward

Work on the widening of Frank Scott Parkway to four lanes from Illinois 159 to North Green Mount Road could begin in a few months.

In June, the Illinois Department of Transportation is scheduled to have a bid opening for the widening of the road from Illinois 159 to Old Collinsville Road. Federal money is set to pay $1.8 million of the project, said St. Clair County Engineer Jim Fields. County dollars are expected to pay $450,000 of the project.

County officials also are preparing for the next phase of the widening from Old Collinsville Road to North Green Mount Road.

The county has been preparing to widen the road for many years. Workers last year started widening the Frank Scott Parkway intersections at Old Collinsville Road, Hartmann Lane and North Green Mount Road.

The intersections are in the process of being widened to five lanes, when including a turn lane.

On Monday, St. Clair County Transportation Committee members gave preliminary approval to have Oates Associates, of Collinsville, prepare construction plans, and cost estimates for the project, Fields said. The planning and design work, including environmental studies and right-of-way work, is slated to cost about $432,000.

The widening of Frank Scott from Old Collinsville to North Green Mount is expected to begin in 2019.

The County Board later this month is scheduled to vote on the contract for Oates Associates in Collinsville to handle the engineering work, as well as the funding agreement with IDOT for the widening of Frank Scott Parkway from Illinois 159 to Old Collinsville Road.

Eventually Frank Scott Parkway will be extended from where it ends at Cross Street in Shiloh to Illinois 158, but will only be two lanes wide because traffic counts don’t justify a wider road, said County Board Member Rick Vernier, who serves as chairman of the Transportation Committee.

The county owns the property to extend the road, and is looking to put the project out for bid by next summer, Vernier said.