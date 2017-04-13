Metro-East News

April 13, 2017 10:31 AM

Bost meeting with metro-east development corporation

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

EAST ST. LOUIS

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, was scheduled to meet Thursday with representatives from Emerson Park Development Corp. at their headquarters in East St. Louis.

Bost’s meeting is part of his plan to visit every county in the 12th Congressional District during the April congressional recess, according to his office. Bost’s schedule includes individual meetings with constituents, factory tours, meetings with local public officials, an elementary school visit, and medal presentations.

The Emerson Park Development Corp. works on community advocacy, education and job training, and housing and economic development.

