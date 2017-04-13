Car burns and is dragged 200 feet after hitting farm equipment, but woman escapes

A 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after driving into a large piece of farming equipment on Thursday afternoon.
The woman was driving south on Illinois 153 just south of County Road 10 near Lively Grove when she ran into the back of a large cultivator being hauled by a tractor, according to Casey Trentman of the St. Libory Fire Department.
The woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. The woman’s identity wasn’t immediately available.
A fire broke out in the engine, and the car, an older model Toyota Camry, was dragged about 200 feet before the woman rolled out of the vehicle, Trentman said. The farmer, who hadn’t noticed someone had hit his equipment, dragged the car for about another 100 feet before noticing it.
By that time, the car was engulfed.
“It was a total loss,” Trentman said.
A passing motorist noticed the woman first, the fire chief said. The motorist called 911 and stayed with the driver until emergency personnel arrived.
The call came in at 1:35 p.m., Trentman said. Washington County EMS and Coulterville Fire Department responded first. St. Libory Fire Department was called at 1:41 p.m.
A medical helicopter also responded, landing in a nearby field, Trentman said. The woman was flown to a St. Louis-area hospital.
Crews started to clear the road of the wreck around 2:10 p.m., and as of 3:45 p.m., the road was nearly cleared up.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments