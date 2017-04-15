Armed men rob convenience stores in O’Fallon, Troy, Maryville

Armed robbers hit convenience stores in O’Fallon, Troy and Maryville early Saturday morning.
Police from the three cities were conducting a joint investigation and asking the public for help in identifying the three men.
The robberies happened at the O’Fallon MotoMart at 8401 U.S. 50, the Troy Circle K at 536 Edwardsville Road, and the Maryville Casey’s General Store located at 2101 South Center Street.
Police said all three stores were robbed at gunpoint.
Police gave these descriptions of the three men:
▪ A skinny black male between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10. He was wearing a white shirt, dark jeans, red bandana around the lower portion of the face, white shirt wrapped around his head and black shoes. This suspect was armed.
▪ A heavy-set black male between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants, blue bandana around the lower portion of the face and white shoes.
▪ A skinny black male between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black bandana around the lower portion of the face, and white and black shoes.
Police asked that anyone with information contact Troy Police Department at 667-6731, or O’Fallon Police Department at 624-4545 or Maryville Police Department at 344-8899.
