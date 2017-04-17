Duckworth visits East St. Louis, says AmeriCorps is ‘vital’ to community

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, on Monday, visited the Lessie Bates Davis Adult Day Services Center, which also serves as the East St. Louis AmeriCorps facility.
Duckworth is visiting the area while Congress is on a two-week spring recess.
The state’s junior senator also had scheduled visits to Southwestern Illinois College’s Sam Wolf Granite City campus and Granite City business Icon Mechanical.
President Donald Trump’s budget proposal calls for cutting federal funding for AmeriCorps programs around the country.
Volunteers in AmeriCorps serve in community programs in exchange for money to be used for college tuition.
“This facility and facilities like this, all across Illinois and across the country, are in real danger with the president’s budget,” Duckworth said. “It would slash funding for social service agencies. This facility could potentially be shut down.”
The East St. Louis facility helps feed as many as 700 citizens with Meals on Wheels every single week and has programs that serve more than 400 children, Duckworth said.
“This is incredibly vital to the community especially for those who are most vulnerable, and then a facility like this that could be shut down,” Duckworth said. “I’m here because I fully support the efforts of the volunteers who are here. I believe strongly we need national service and AmeriCorps program is a way for people to serve in exchange for college money.”
