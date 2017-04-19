Want to keep your landline phone? Bill would let providers cut them.

Representatives from the Citizens Utility Board, AARP Illinois, and Illinois PIRG, a consumer advocacy group, were scheduled to speak on Wednesday against legislation that would allow for phone companies to end traditional home phone service as well as the best local phone deals in Illinois.
CUB said in a news release the legislation is part of phone company efforts “to push customers onto phone options that tend to be less reliable and more expensive.”
“(The) legislation ... would scrap what is the most affordable and reliable phone service for the state’s most vulnerable residents,” the news release said. “That includes senior citizens, rural customers and families on fixed incomes who depend on traditional home phone service (landlines) for vital services such as 911 and medical monitoring.”
The groups planned to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center in East St. Louis.
