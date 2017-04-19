State lawmakers holding hearing on recreational marijuana. Where does your legislator stand?

An Illinois Senate committee and a House committee were scheduled to hold a hearing at noon Wednesday on a proposal to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.
State lawmakers are considering a proposal that could make Illinois the first state in the Midwest and the ninth nationally to legalize recreational pot.
Two Chicago Democrats recently introduced legislation that would legalize small amounts of marijuana for adults and license businesses to sell cannabis products. They argue it would help solve the state’s budget crisis.
Sen. Heather Steans and Rep. Kelly Cassidy say the move could raise between $350 to $700 million in tax revenue, create new jobs and bolster tourism.
A Senate Appropriations committee and a House Appropriations committee were scheduled to conduct a joint hearing on the legislation Wednesday. The Senate committee has no metro-east members. The House committee has two members from the metro-east: Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, who serves as the committee’s vice chairman, and Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton.
The News-Democrat recently surveyed state representatives and senators from the metro-east, asking where they stand on the issue. Only three of them provided replies.
▪ Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo: “I am still undecided on the issue. I am carefully considering both sides of the argument.”
▪ Sen. Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon: “Medical marijuana, owned by lobbyists, became decriminalization last year, and now it’s legalizing pot for recreation under the guise of a budget solution. I will not lead Illinois on this radical path to exchange good sense and morality for pain, suffering and corruption.”
▪ Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton: “Legalizing marijuana for recreational use is not something we should pursue at this time. The medical marijuana program is still unfolding and we need to fine-tune it before we can take the next step. I also don’t think this is where our time and energy needs to be spent right now. We need to be negotiating with the governor to get a balanced budget.”
▪ Sen. James Clayborne, D-Belleville: No response.
▪ Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea: No response.
▪ Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville: No response.
▪ Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis: No response.
▪ Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville: No response.
▪ Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton: No response.
▪ Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton: No response.
Comments