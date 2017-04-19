Firefighters ask Madison County to overrule board replacement

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 Retired professor on why he created a Pere Marquette field guide Pause 0:17 Tractor-trailer hauling eight vehicles crashes on I-70 near Highland 1:56 Toddler's death accident or homicide? Police still investigating 1:21 MetroLink riders talk safety at SWIC station 2:17 AARP and Citizens Utility Board discuss landlines 1:57 Ron and Ellen Beckmann win Queen of Hearts raffle in Nashville 1:20 Vietnam War veteran Stephen Baldwin receives Bronze Star 1:48 Bob Daiber candidate for governor 2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000 2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Madison County IL county board has approved a resolution to work toward a no kill policy for animal control. The plan must be presented by the end of the year, and implemented by 2021, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis MO. Edonald@bnd.com