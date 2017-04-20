Metro-East News

April 20, 2017 9:10 AM

Durbin to visit Centreville to discuss Affordable care Act

By Joseph Bustos

CENTREVILLE

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, was scheduled on Thursday to hold a roundtable discussion with metro-east healthcare leaders about the local effects of repealing the Affordable Care Act, his office said in a news release.

Officials from hospitals and health care clinics serving the region, as well as individuals who gained healthcare coverage and protections as a result of the ACA, were scheduled to participate, the news release said.

There has been a Republican-led effort to repeal and replace the ACA, commonly referred to as Obamacare. However, in March the GOP House leadership pulled the proposed American Health Care Act before a vote.

