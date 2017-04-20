$100,000 in trucks and lawn equipment stolen from business

Police say more than $100,000 in trucks and lawn equipment was stolen Wednesday night or Thursday morning from a business in Caseyville.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren said a large section of fencing was cut and gates were rammed by trucks at the business, Munie Green Care.
Stolen were four trucks and three trailers containing lawn equipment.
The theft was discovered by workers who arrived at the business, at 1000 Milburn School Road, early Thursday morning. The business had closed about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Police asked that anyone with information contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, 277-3504.
