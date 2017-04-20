Kelly sues drug companies over opioids; says patients were misled about dangers

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly is suing pharmaceutical companies he accuses of misleading Illinoisans about the danger of the opioid prescription painkillers.

Kelly filed the suit Thursday against Purdue Pharma and Abbott Laboratories on behalf of St. Clair County and the state of Illinois.

Purdue Pharma makes several popular opioids including hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine, and Abbott Laboratories promoted and distributed those drugs.

The suit alleges that Purdue and Abbott knew for years that the products they made and sold, though helpful to treat both short- and long-term pain, were highly addictive and yet the companies worked to reverse this perception in the medical community.

Purdue issued a statement in response to the suit: “We share public officials’ concerns about the opioid crisis and we are committed to working collaboratively to find solutions. OxyContin accounts for only 2 percent of the opioid analgesic prescription market nationally, but we are an industry leader in the development of abuse-deterrent technology and advocating for the use of prescription drug monitoring programs.”

The suit states that a drug company should never “place its desire for profits above the health and well-being” of customers.

“Drug manufacturers have a legal duty to ensure their products are accompanied by full and accurate instructions and warnings to guide prescribing doctors and other healthcare providers in making treatment decisions,” the suit states. “They must tell the truth when marketing their drugs and ensure that their marketing claims are supported by science and medical evidence. Defendants broke these simple rules.”

Instead, Purdue and Abbott “spent hundreds of millions of dollars” to disperse misleading information and falsely advertise opioids, the suit alleges.

The suit says St. Clair County and Illinois have seen “addiction, overdose, and death” from opioid abuse.

“It was defendants’ marketing — and not any medical breakthrough — that rationalized prescribing opioids for chronic pain and opened the floodgates of opioid use and abuse,” the suit argues. “The result has been catastrophic.”

The suit accuses the companies of conducting “an experiment on the population of the United States.”

The suit alleges that the dramatic increase in opioid prescriptions to treat common chronic pain conditions has resulted in a population of addicts who seek drugs from doctors. When turned down by one physician, many of these addicts deploy increasingly desperate tactics —including doctor-shopping, use of aliases, and criminal means — to satisfy their cravings, “cravings which defendants first fostered then fueled,” the suit alleges.

The suit does not seek a specific amount in damages, but says St. Clair County has been damages “in a substantial amount to be determined at trial.”

Along with a monetary judgment, the suit seeks an order “compelling defendants to disgorge all unjust enrichment to St. Clair County,” an order “compelling defendants to pay three times any money acquired as a result of defendants’ fraud” and reimbursement for attorney fees.

Three attorneys — David Cates, Eric Holland and Christopher Cueto — are representing the county in the suit by serving as specially-appointed assistant state’s attorneys.

The suit is the latest in a wave of litigation filed by counties and states, which seek reimbursement from drug manufacturers for problems caused in communites by opioids.

▪ Attorneys in West Virginia, which has the highest opioid overdose rate in the nation, filed lawsuits in federal court in March on behalf of two counties, targeting some of the nation’s largest drug distribution companies

▪ The city of Everett, Washington sued Purdue Pharma, according to the Los Angeles Times, accusing the company of ignoring illegal trafficking that lead to widespread addiction and abuse in the community.

▪ In 2008, Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking stronger warnings related to OxyContin.

▪ The State of Kentucky won $24 million in a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma that accused the company of misleading the public about the addictive nature of the drug, according to CBS News.

▪ Several lawsuits against Abbott Laboratories relate to birth defects and misleading marketing, according to DrugWatch.com, a consumer advocacy website.

