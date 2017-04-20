Belleville police investigate home invasion on High Street

Belleville Police on Thrusday were investigating a report of a home invasion early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of N. High St., according to Detective Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
Belleville officers, detectives and crime-scene investigators responded to a home on High Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a home invasion that had just occurred. A male said the invasion happened after a female acquaintance arrived at the home.
Shortly after she arrived, she told the male she had left something in her vehicle. When he walked her to the door to help her out, there were two males outside the door waiting, police were told.
One suspect was described as a light-skinned black male in his 20s who wore some sort of covering over the lower half of his face, Keilbach said. The other was described as a black male in his 20s.
The first suspect displayed a handgun after the victim opened the door. The resident fought with the suspect but was unable to take the handgun away from him. The resident then ran away from the house.
The resident’s mother was also home at the time. She heard a commotion and went into the living room to check on her son. When she entered the living room, a man told her to get on the floor. She complied, and someone — it’s not clear who — stole items and ran in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured.
The female acquantaince was not at the house when officers arrived.
The male resident suffered injuries, but those happened when he fled from the house.
Belleville Police Department detectives were investigating the invasion. Anyone with information can call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
Comments