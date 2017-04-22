Downed power pole causes power outage in Swansea

A downed power pole and transformer in Swansea have caused up to two dozen households to lose power Saturday evening.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency reported on Facebook that Swansea firefighters had been called out to the intersection of Kinsella Avenue and Marilyn Drive to deal with a downed power pole and transformer.
Swansea first responders could not immediately say whether roads were closed, but St. Clair County EMA warned travelers to use extreme caution in the area.
Ameren Illinois’ outage website reported 23 households without power as of 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the Swansea ZIP code.
Ameren officials could not be immediately reached for comment, but St. Clair County’s Facebook post indicated that Ameren crews were on site working to restore service.
UPDATE: Ameren on scene working to isolate the outage to the immediate area. Extended repair and cleanup time expected...Posted by St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency on Saturday, April 22, 2017
