Coroner IDs Breese teen who died after he was ‘battered’; suspect in custody

A juvenile male suspect is in custody following the weekend death of a teenager who was battered at a party in rural Clinton County, according to Sheriff Doug Maue.
Jacob J. Arter, an 18-year-old high school senior, died early Sunday morning, according to Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss. Arter was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese at 1:35 a.m., where he later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m.
Arter was at a party at a private clubhouse when he was battered, according to the sheriff. Maue declined to specify the location of the clubhouse.
Grief counselors were on hand at Central Community High School Monday morning, according to Superintendent Kevin Meyer.
He said Arter was a football player who was prepared to graduate on May 25. Arter was a “bright student” who was planning to attend college, Meyer said.
“He was a good teammate and a bright young man just going through life,” Meyer said. “We send our sympathies and condolences to the family.”
