Two Carlyle High School students rescue man from submerged car

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' Pause 1:47 Travel back to the '50s with this Airbnb in west Belleville 1:20 Queen of hearts picked at VFW raffle 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women during rare public appearance in Washington 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 3:09 Man correctly picks Queen of Hearts in Caseyville VFW raffle 2:24 Gov. Bruce Rauner visits New Baden Elementary School 2:06 How to pick the best top-water lure 1:50 Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com