‘Black-on-black crime is getting out of control,’ Madison NAACP chief says

The president of the Madison chapter of the NAACP wants young people in urban areas to “stop the killings.”
Bishop John H. Williams, founder of New Shining Light Church in Venice and president of the Madison branch of the NAACP, said, “Nobody wins.”
Williams said community leaders have to listen to the young people. And, adults have to be accountable for their children. “Somebody needs to say and do something to bring the killings to an end,” he said.
“Too many young men are dying before their time. The Madison branch of the NAACP is willing to reach out and meet with any and everybody to come up with a solution to stop the senseless violence,” said Williams.
Williams said: “Black lives seem not to matter to some of these young men.”
“Black-on-black crime is getting out of control. We want the young men to know we are willing to meet with them to come up with a solution because the problem is coming from them.” Williams said.
Williams is calling for a community meeting between local leaders in Brooklyn, Venice and Madison and clergy. “We will come to Brooklyn, Venice or anywhere to meet. Every year violence strikes our little communities. These senseless killings must stop,” said Williams.
Williams said he has heard from the president of the Brooklyn Ministerial Alliance and he wants to set up a meeting.
“I am waiting to hear back from him on a date and time of place. But, he is interested in having this meeting,” Williams said.
Williams said in the past there were community group sports tournaments of Venice, Madison and Brooklyn. It brought the three communities together. “We need it back now,” Williams said. The teenagers, ranging in ages from 13-16 played together like family. “My team was known as the Untouchables. There was a basketball team four or five years ago called Madison, Lovejoy and Venice. They played against each other . It brought the communities together. I wish this could start up again to stop some of this violence,” Williams said.
Ruby Glasper Johnson, secretary of the NAACP, said she has long been tired of the senseless killings. She wants the warring individuals to put the guns down and come together on one accord.
Johnson said more recreational things for the young people to do, more jobs, job training are all things that could help to deter the violence. She also said parents (adults) have to be accountable for their children.
Williams said he believes most of the killings have been done by people who know each other some kind of way. He also said the government needs to step in and help the black community.
The Rev. Scott Bunch Ivory said gone are the days of the fist fight. He said young people are carrying guns and shooting each other over senseless things. He wants an end to the violence and more community events to bring everyone together. And, Ivory wants some businesses in the communities. He said there are no stores or anything that people need in their community to take care of their daily needs as humans.
“We have to go to Granite City to buy a hamburger,” he said.
Anyone who is interested in participating to help find a solution should call Williams at 618-530-2347, Glasper Johnson at 618-541-2534 or Bunch Ivory at 618-558-1945.
