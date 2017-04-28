Grafton Ferry reopens to take people across Illinois River

The Grafton Ferry opened for the season on Friday.
The ferry, which runs from Grafton to St. Charles County, Mo., saves about 30 minutes of drive time to St. Louis for people who otherwise would take Illinois 100 and Illinois 67 through Alton, according to Stephanie Tate of the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The ferry operates only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It drops people off at Grafton Ferry Road near the St. Charles Airport.
Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The service accepts cash and check, but not credit cards.
Grafton Ferry fee schedule:
▪ Vehicles (passenger cars and small trucks) — $8 one way, $15 round trip
▪ Bicycles — $4 one way
▪ On foot — $3 one way
▪ Motorcycles — $5 one way, $9 round trip
▪ Dual over one ton — $9 one way
▪ Trailers — $1 per axle one way
▪ Tandem — $10 one way
▪ Semi tractor trailer — $13 one way
