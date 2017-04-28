Feds want Kelvin Ellis back in prison for meeting with felon Hamilton

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's take on newest health care bill Pause 2:44 SIUE faculty request limits on loan to SIUC 1:13 Metro-east middle schoolers learn about the real world 1:30 Latest from juvenile hearing on death of Breese teen punched at party 2:05 Fourth-grade students make cookbook 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:39 Millstadt Farmer's Inn to reopen 1:36 Car in water, driver trapped, so here's what these teens did 1:16 'He ran my butt off' teen says of playing former No. 1 tennis player Jimmy Connors 2:57 The Burnt End Restaurant in Red Bud Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Oliver Hamilton appears Thursday with his wife, Belynda, at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis, IL for sentencing on fraud charges related to his time at East St. Louis Township supervisor. He pled guilty to charges he used a taxpayer-paid credit card for vacations, gifts for political pals, constructions supplies and gas in the southern Illinois township. tvizer@bnd.com