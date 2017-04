The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that it was closing US Highway 50 west of Lebanon on Sunday afternoon due to flooding.

Water from Silver Creek covered the road, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, which posted about the closing to its Facebook page.

IDOT sent crews to close the highway after informing the EMA. As of 4:45 p.m., it was unknown when the road would be reopened, said Brian Whitaker of the agency.