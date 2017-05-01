Metro-East News

May 01, 2017 6:47 AM

The latest: Metro-east road closures caused by flooding

Here are the road closures in the metro-east and southwestern Illinois due to flooding:

  • Illinois 158 is closed from Illinois 161 to Illinois 177 (same as Old Illinois 158 from 158 to Illinois 161 to Schneider Road).
  • Southbound Interstate 255 is closed at the State Street exit in East St. Louis.
  • U.S. 50 is closed from Belleville Street to Reider Road due to flooding in O’Fallon.
  • Water Street from Cottage Road to Illinois 3 in Chester has been closed.
  • Marine Road in St. Jacob is closed from Lake Road to School House Road, also known as Hunter School Road.

