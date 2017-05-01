Belleville man dies after Old U.S. 50 crash; 4 others injured

A Belleville man was killed a roll-over crash Sunday night on U.S. 50 that sent four others to the hospital with serious or critical injuries, according to Illinois State Police.
A 2010 GMC was westbound on Old U.S. 50 about a half-mile west of Summerfield Road at around 8 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went into a ditch before overturning in a field north of the road.
The front seat passenger, Ernest L. Sawyer Jr., 35, of the 3800 block of W. Main Street, was ejected approximately 35 feet from the vehicle, according to Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.
Sawyer was later pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m. at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Sawyer was not wearing a seat belt. An autopsy will be performed Monday or Tuesday, the coroner said.
Three children were taken to Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh with serious injuries. Passing motorists stopped when they saw the crash and kept the children safe until EMS personnel arrived.
The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Belleville, was trapped in the vehicle and was in critical condition Sunday night.
Weather reportedly prevented a medical helicopter from responding to the crash.
