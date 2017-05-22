Moyo was born last week at the St. Louis Zoo.
May 22, 2017 1:50 PM

Mama black rhino gives birth at St. Louis Zoo

By Dana Rieck

St. Louis zoo officials announced Monday that an endangered black rhinoceros gave birth to a male calf on Wednesday.

“Moyo (pronounced MOY-oh), which means “heart” in Swahili, is the second offspring for mother Kati Rain (pronounced Katie Rain) and father Ajabu (pronounced ah-JAH-boo),” zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post.

The rhino’s care team said the calf is doing well and being looked after by his mother behind the scenes in River’s Edge.

 

We are proud to announce the birth of a male black rhinoceros calf on Wednesday, May 17. Moyo (pronounced MOY-oh), which means “heart” in Swahili, is the second offspring for mother Kati Rain (pronounced Katie Rain) and father Ajabu (pronounced ah-JAH-boo). The little male is nursing well and being cared for by his mother, according to the Zoo’s rhino care team. The pair is bonding in their barn behind the scenes in River’s Edge. A date has not yet been set for their public debut. Photos by keepers Elizabeth Irwin, Rebecca Heisler, Kathryn Pilgram-Kloppe and Jennifer Stirnemann.

Posted by Saint Louis Zoo on Monday, May 22, 2017

They have not announced a date when Moyo will make his public debut.

According to worldwildlife.org, European hunters are responsible the declining populations of black rhino as they’d kill as many as six rhinos per day for food and amusement. The group lists the black rhino has critically endangered with fewer than 5,000 alive.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

