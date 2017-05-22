Mama black rhino gives birth at St. Louis Zoo

St. Louis zoo officials announced Monday that an endangered black rhinoceros gave birth to a male calf on Wednesday.
We are proud to announce the birth of a male black rhinoceros calf, Moyo (which means “heart” in Swahili) on May 17. pic.twitter.com/2kizX3edVA— Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) May 22, 2017
“Moyo (pronounced MOY-oh), which means “heart” in Swahili, is the second offspring for mother Kati Rain (pronounced Katie Rain) and father Ajabu (pronounced ah-JAH-boo),” zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post.
The rhino’s care team said the calf is doing well and being looked after by his mother behind the scenes in River’s Edge.
They have not announced a date when Moyo will make his public debut.
According to worldwildlife.org, European hunters are responsible the declining populations of black rhino as they’d kill as many as six rhinos per day for food and amusement. The group lists the black rhino has critically endangered with fewer than 5,000 alive.
