Metro-East News

May 23, 2017 9:33 AM

Art on the Square announces High School Art Competition winners

News-Democrat

A Belleville West High School student won the Best of Show award in the Art on the Square High School Art Competition over the weekend in downtown Belleville.

Emily Wiemer won the award for “Metastasis” in the mixed media category. Emily won $500 and a trophy for the artwork. Her teacher is Robert Thornberry.

Overall, there were over 40 winners and $5,600 was awarded in prize money. The competition received 267 entrants.

Here are the other winners in the 2017 high school art competition:

Awards of Excellence ($200)

▪ “‘Neat,’ Said My Mom” by Kaitlin Johnston of Centralia in mixed media

▪ “She Had The World” by Larissa Johnson of Marion in photography

▪ “Age Is Just A Number” by Mikala Kozuszek of Nashville in graphite

▪ “Somewhere” by Zeda Bartlette-Duhr of Triad in charcoal

Awards of Merit ($100)

▪ Untitled by Cheyenne Decker of Althoff Catholic in ceramic

▪ “Dark Room” by Jorian Harkins of Belleville West in oil

▪ “Reflecting On” by Angela Chamberlain of Belleville West in photography

▪ “Abstract #2” by Da’Near Tillman of Cahokia in acrylic

▪ “Still I Rise” by Drew Brittin of Centralia in oil

▪ “Conversing” by Jordan Bloodworth of Marion in photography

▪ “Eye Spy” by Melissa Kafer of Triad in graphite

▪ “Moonbeam” by Abbey Opel of Triad in print

St. Clair County Award ($300 and plaque)

Untitled by Amani Ells of Althoff Catholic in acrylic

St. Clair County Award ($150 and plaque)

“Beautiful Mess” by Isabelle Isom of Belleville East in graphite

St. Clair County Award ($50 and plaque)

“Light Torture” by Abigail Scott of Belleville West in photography

Belleville Mayor’s Choice Award ($175)

“Jar” by Kendyl Santos of Althoff Catholic in ceramic

Illinois American Water Co. Award ($200 and trophy)

“Plume” by Muslima Hojimatova of Belleville East in acrylic

Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority ($100)

“Dream Sequence” by Andrea Pfau of Belleville East in photography

Belleville Kiwanis Club Award ($150)

“Bloom” by Karleigh Sonderman of Gibault Catholic in acrylic

Belleville Kiwanis Club Award ($125)

“Abstract #2” Da’Near Tillman of Cahokia in acrylic

Belleville Kiwanis Club Award ($75)

“Living In A Rainbow” by Mandalin Vail of Marion in photography

Gateway East Artist’s Guild Award ($50)

“Rihanna” by Tanner Voss of Carlyle in graphite

Gateway East Artist’s Guild Jo Ann Murray Memorial Award ($50)

Untitled by Justin Bayus of Althoff Catholic in paint

Portraiture Award ($50)

“Gaia” by Maegan Stapleton of Marion in digital image

Whimsy Award ($50)

“Surreal Dream” by Rachel Dods of Triad in colored pencil

George Gasparich Ceramic Award ($50)

“Father Piscis” by Holly Adams of Althoff Catholic in ceramic

St. Clair County Historical Society Award ($75)

“Under The Fence” by Madison Oh of Althoff Catholic in graphite

Belleville Jaycees Award ($100)

“Imaginary Friend” by Kaitlyn Coppage of Belleville East in photography

“Dragonix” by Zoe Roe of Belleville East in ceramic

“Altered Chair Of My Childhood …” by Theresa Beabout of Gibault Catholic in mixed media

“The Selection” by Catie Whitworth of Gibault Catholic in mixed media

“Through Her Eyes” by Alyssa Range of New Athens in charcoal

Evelyn Juanita Ettinger Award for Fiber ($300)

“Altered Chair Of My Childhood …” by Theresa Beabout of Gibault Catholic in mixed media

Art on the Square Committee Award ($100)

“Expressive Self” by Angelica Groh of Centralia in graphite

People’s Choice Awards ($50)

“Bare Necessities” by Jaren Estep of Centralia in charcoal

“‘Neat,’ Said My Mom” by Kaitlin Johnston of Centralia in mixed media

“Age Is Just A Number” by Mikala Kozuszek of Nashville in graphite

“XXXTENTACION” by Benjamin Kokotovich of Belleville East in mixed media

Lindenwood Artist’s Choice Awards ($50)

“Familiar Faces” by Elizabeth Long of Centralia in charcoal

“Bare Necessities” by Jaren Estep of Centralia in charcoal

“Silver Lining” by Austin Millas of Belleville East in mixed media

“Somewhere” by Zeda Bartlette-Duhr Triad in charcoal

“Modern Glamour Shot” by Miah Hanson of Centralia in oil

“Father Piscis” by Holly Adams of Althoff Catholic in ceramic

“Dream Sequence” by Andrea Pfau of Belleville East in photography

“Age Is Just A Number” by Mikala Kozuszek of Nashville in graphite

“Eye Spy” by Melissa Kafer of Triad in graphite

“Metastasis” by Emily Wiemer of Belleville West in mixed media

