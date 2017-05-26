Did your student make an A? Here’s where they can get free stuff.

Free pizza is the best pizza. The same goes for doughnuts, movies and games.
And no parent wants to pay for a copy of the movie “Frozen” if they don’t have to, so check out this list of places to take your student if they made the grade.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 5812 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights, will give a free glazed doughnut (up to 6) to students for every A on your student’s report card. Sorry, college kids, this deal isn’t for you. The sugar rush is limited to students in kindergarten through high school. You must bring a paper copy of your report card to receive a free doughnut. No purchase required. That’s a sweet deal!
Marco’s Pizza will give away a free one topping pizza to students with an “A” on their report card. The franchise has three locations in the metro-east. Students from kindergarten to college will walk away with a small pizza pie. (Yes, college students can redeem this deal, too.) Bring in your report card for this deal. The promotion runs through the end of June. Score!
Family Video locations across the country will give free movie and game rentals to students with an A in a core subject on their report card. Students from kindergarten to college can pick up a rental. Family Video is showing love to college students, too! The promotion runs through the end of June.
Warning: Don’t be fooled by false promotions online.
For example, in the metro-east, good grades won’t earn you a free slice of pizza at Sbarro in Fairview Heights.
Also, don’t expect free pie at Pizza Hut locations in the metro-east. Most locations participate in the BOOK IT program, but don’t give away personal pan pizzas for good grades.
The same goes for McDonald’s, as most location in the metro-east won’t give you a free happy meal for good grades.
Comments