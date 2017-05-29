After 74 hours, these veterans say they’ve played the longest non-stop baseball game ever

Military veterans from around the country vying to break a world record say they succeeded in playing baseball non-stop for more than 74 hours despite thunderstorms and injury.

The marathon game between two teams of 28 players came to a close around 10:20 a.m. Memorial Day after 74 hours, 26 minutes and 52 seconds. It started at 7:40 a.m. Friday at GCS Ballpark, home of minor league team the Gateway Grizzlies.

The blue team beat the gray team in the 292nd inning 396-255.

Besides trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop baseball game ever played, this game also marked a milestone in marathon baseball history: this is the first year women were allowed to play. 26-year-old Jackiee Carbery,of Los Angeles, talks about what it's like playing in the marathon game.

Participants managed to raise more than $100,000 for The Mission Continues, a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization that empowers veterans to adjust to life back home and serve their communities in new ways.

They aimed to surpass their own 2015 record of 70 hours, nine minutes and 24 seconds.

The participants must now submit evidence to Guinness World Records. Evidence includes complete video footage, witness statements, time-keeper statements and log books. Participants must submit their evidence within one year of their attempt. After Guinness World Records receives the evidence, the review process could take up to twelve weeks.