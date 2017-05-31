Former U.S. attorney faces DUI charge after one-car crash in Troy

The former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois is facing a driving-under-the-influence charge after being in a single-car accident in Troy.
Stephen R. Wigginton, 54, of Troy, was charged with driving under the influence, faulty headlight, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident on May 23.
“The reports and charges have been forwarded to the Madison County state’s attorney for further action,” Troy Police Chief Brad Parsons said in an email.
Wigginton was not immediately available for comment.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said he would ask that a special prosecutor be appointed to the case. Before he became U.S. Attorney, Wigginton worked part-time as a Madison County state’s attorney.
Troy Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2009 Cadillac in the eastbound lane at the 400 block of U.S. Highway 40, Parsons said.
“The driver left the scene of a property damage accident where his vehicle left the roadway. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were red and glassy in appearance,” according to a sworn report filed May 24. “The driver admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage. The driver was unable to complete the field sobriety testing.”
Wigginton refused to take a Breathalyzer, according to the report. He posted $100 bail and was released.
Wigginton resigned as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois on Nov. 24, 2015, to work for a private law firm.
Wigginton became U.S. attorney in August 2010 after former U.S. President Barack Obama nominated him to serve as the top prosecutor in the state’s southern 38 counties. Wigginton, a Democrat, replaced Republican Courtney Cox, who was appointed to the position in 2007.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said at the time: “Steve has been extraordinary. With his leadership, the U.S. attorney's office has grown into a nearly unstoppable force for justice at all levels in our region. They are tremendous partners with all of us and they work directly with everybody to make sure we get the best results on cases and make sure we can do the greatest amount of good for the community. He will be missed.”
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
