Budget cuts will cost about 80 people their jobs at SIUC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 US Rep. Mike Bost on Paris Climate Accord, Veterans Affairs Pause 1:46 Area veterans share health-care challenges with US Rep. Mike Bost 2:22 US Rep. Mike Bost talks about veterans benefits 2:10 How to judge award-winning barbecue 1:21 Fidget spinner craze hits Belleville 2:16 St. Clair County named Purple Heart County 2:00 O'Fallon Township High School class of 2017 reflects on graduation 1:32 Potential record-breaking baseball game ends Memorial Day morning 3:08 O'Fallon honors fallen veterans with Memorial Day ceremony 2:51 Sights and sounds from Belleville's 2017 Memorial Day Parade Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook and SIU President Randy Dunn explain why Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville campus is loaning up to $35 million to the Carbondale campus. State funding cuts and delays are starving the campuses. Elizabeth Donald edonald@bnd.com

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook and SIU President Randy Dunn explain why Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville campus is loaning up to $35 million to the Carbondale campus. State funding cuts and delays are starving the campuses. Elizabeth Donald edonald@bnd.com