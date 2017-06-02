Third person dies in St. Louis quadruple shooting; 7-year-old remains in critical condition

Three of four people shot in St. Louis on Thursday afternoon have died, while a 7-year-old girl remains in critical condition.
Two men in their 20s died immediately after the shootout and car crash. The mother of the 7-year-old girl died after at a hospital, according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
KSDK reported that police responded to the gun fire around 4 p.m. Thursday near Beacon and Lillian avenues in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
The girl, who is now the sole survivor of the attack, was shot in the head.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
