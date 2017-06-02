New owners at Seven bar in Belleville plan makeover, menu changes

The spirit of Seven Belleville will stay the same, but almost everything else, including the menu and interior design will receive an update in the next few weeks.
Brian Besse, the creator of Seven’s lounge and sushi concept, recently sold the downtown business to longtime employees Stephanie Gain and Amanda Schlecht.
The former owner has turned his focus toward another business venture in the Chicago-area, Gain said. But Besse will continue to be a mentor and friend to the bar he opened nine years ago.
“He taught me a lot about what he did,” Gain said. “I was always really grateful for that.”
Know around town as “the girls,” Schlecht and Gain plan to put their own signature on Seven. An interior makeover is underway. Fresh paint, new light fixtures and sleek tables will give the bar a more modern feel, Schlecht said.
Outside, a new mural and more greenery will change the look of the patio.
The duo has added brunch its weekend offerings along with a Bloody Mary and build-your-own mimosa bars. Both Schlecht and Gain are foodies, so they plan to pare down and update the menu, too.
While changes are ahead for Seven, Gain and Schlecht plan to keep community service efforts alive. Their work with the Belleville Area Humane Society will continue. The restaurant will also continue to support local artists by displaying their work in both buildings.
A grand reopening celebration is planned for 7 p.m. on July 7 at 7. S. High St, Belleville.
