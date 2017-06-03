Medicare to remove Social Security numbers from cards

Those on Medicare will be getting a new card and number, starting next April.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is making the change to keep consumers’ Social Security numbers off the card. Now, your Medicare card number is most likely your Social Security number.
The new cards will have a random 11-digit combination of letters and numbers that has nothing to do with your Social Security number, according to an AgeSmart news release. By April 2019, everyone should have their new card. You don’t have to do anything to order a new card; it will be sent by mail.
Removing Social Security numbers from the card helps to fight medical identity theft and protects medical and financial information. AgeSmart warns consumers to not fall for Medicare scams.
If someone is calling, claiming to be from Medicare and asking for your Social Security number or bank information, it’s a scam. Medicare won’t call you or ask you for that information, according to the news release. In addition, if someone is asking you to pay for a new card or give them money to avoid cancelation of your benefits, don’t believe it. The new Medicare card is free.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments