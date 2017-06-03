Metro-East News

June 03, 2017 10:36 PM

Four people in serious condition after car crash in East St. Louis

By Carolyn P. Smith

csmith@bnd.com

EAST ST. LOUIS

Two men and two juveniles are hospitalized in serious condition after the car they were traveling in struck two poles Friday night.

A call reporting the accident in the 5400 block of State Street came into the police department at 8:34 p.m., according to police.

The jaws of life were used to get them out of the car. One individual was airlifted by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital.

None of the victims were identified by police. East St. Louis Police Capt. Bobby Cole said the car that they were traveling in was a gray Toyota Camry.

“It was traveling east on State Street at a high rate of speed when the driver struck two poles that were next to each other,” he said.

Cole said the two men are 18 and 19 years old.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503

