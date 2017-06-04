Firefighters from 5 departments called to battle blaze in Caseyville

Firefighters from five area departments battled a large house fire shortly before midnight Saturday on N. 89th Street, according to the French Village Fire Department.
The department called in Fairview Heights, Caseyville, Signal Hill, State Park and Northwest fire departments to assist in putting out the blaze near the intersection of N. 89th Street and Garden Avenue, according to the department’s post on social media.
Additional departments were called in “due to a steep hill, large structure, and difficulty gaining access to the structure,” the department said.
Emergency medical responders were on scene to treat firefighters. The department’s post did not specify if anyone was injured.
Fairmont City Fire Department stayed on standby at French Village’s Station 2 while crews battled the blaze.
