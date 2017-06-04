Coroner releases identity of 26-year-old man killed in Washington Park shooting

The St. Clair County Coroner has released the identity of a 26-year-old Caseyville man who died after he was shot at the intersection of 51st and Rosemont streets on Saturday.
Kyle Keith Savant of Hadfield Lane was pronounced dead at 4:40 p.m., less than an hour after he was shot multiple times, according to Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. A 29-year-old man was critically injured in the shooting.
An autopsy was expected to be completed Sunday.
Washington Park Police and Illinois State Police agents continued investigating the shooting Sunday. Police had not yet determined a motive in the shooting as of Sunday or why the men were at the intersection when the shooting occurred.
Police did not release the identity of the second victim, who remained in serious condition at a St. Louis hospital Sunday.
Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds encouraged anyone with information regarding the double shooting to call Washington Park Police at 618-874-0115 or Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990.
