Man shot and killed outside of liquor store in East St. Louis

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night in the 2200 block of State Street while he was sitting in his car outside of a liquor store. The East St. Louis Police Department received a call at 8:19 p.m. reporting a shooting with a man down, Police Capt. Bobby Cole said.
That unidentified victim died this morning. His identity is being held back by police pending notification of his next of kin.
When police officers arrived at 2201 State Street, where Discount Liquors is located, they found the victim on the inside of the store, Cole said.
“He was apparently sitting in his car when an unidentified black male, who for some unknown reason, fired a shot at the victim. The victim made his way into the store. Sadly, he died this morning,” Cole said.
The victim appeared to have been shot in the upper left part of his torso, Cole said.
Police are looking for help from the public. Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to call the police department at 618-482-6700.
Comments