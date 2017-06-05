East St. Louis police ID man fatally shot outside of liquor store

Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend as 30-year-old Deveion D. Edwards.
Edwards was sitting in his vehicle outside of Discount Liquor Store, 2201 State St., when he was approached by an unknown assailant with a gun, police said.
Police said the victim currently lived in Belleville, and is formerly of East St. Louis.
East St. Louis Police Capt. Bobby Cole said a call came in at 8:19 p.m. Saturday to the police department reporting shots fired and a man down. When officers arrived at the crime scene they located Edwards.
Cole said he managed to get inside the business. East St. Louis police investigators along with Illinois State Police agents are investigating this homicide. No suspects have been identified and police do not have an established motive for the shooting death.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call East St. Louis police at 618-646-6700 or 618-346-3990.
