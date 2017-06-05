Collinsville police seek suspect in carjacking at Walmart

Police are looking for a man suspected of hijacking a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint Monday at a Walmart, according to the Collinsville Police Department.
Police responded at about 8:10 a.m. to the Walmart at 1040 Collinsville Crossing Blvd. to a report of an armed vehicular hijacking.
A female victim told police she pulled into a parking spot near the store’s entrance and left her vehicle. She had returned to her vehicle briefly to retrieve an item when she was approached from behind by a lone male suspect.
The victim said the man brandished a firearm and demanded her keys, cell phone and wallet. She complied, and the man reportedly fled toward the Home Depot in the woman’s vehicle, described as a 2017 charcoal gray Nissan Altima with Illinois plates ZU25099.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5-foot-7, with a thin build, short dreadlocks and wearing black jeans and a dark gray shirt.
Surveillance footage revealed the suspect arrived at the store in a white Nissan passenger car. Video showed that the suspect vehicle parked next to the victim’s vehicle and both vehicles departed simultaneously from Walmart toward Mall Street.
An investigation into the hijacking continues. Anyone with information can contact Lieutenant Charles Mackin at 618-344-2131, ext. 5130 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
