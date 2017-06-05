Constituents tell U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis which issues matter to them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:10 Women's health, abortion, fetal tissue issues on constituents' minds Pause 3:50 Voters grill U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on American Healthcare Act 5:06 Babies dying, U.S. system ranks low, constituents want better 0:31 Cops handle fire as they run down middle of highway 0:57 Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away. 1:21 Little Peek Boutique gives you a glimpse of your baby before they're born 1:10 Belleville Brew & Que Festival 1:45 Belleville Shriners Circus Parade 0:46 Belleville Shriners Parade 5K Run/Walk 0:30 Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Affordable Care Act? American Healthcare Act? Constituents grill U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on which covers more people, who will get kicked off their plan and how much it all will cost. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Affordable Care Act? American Healthcare Act? Constituents grill U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on which covers more people, who will get kicked off their plan and how much it all will cost. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com