Man who hit, killed 16-year-old boy with his car receives probation

A Mascoutah man will serve two years probation after striking and killing a 16-year-old boy on his bike.
Justin W. Schulte, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. Two other charges — reckless homicide and reckless conduct/great bodily harm — were dismissed as a part of a plea deal.
Schlute was initially charged with reckless conduct, but a St. Clair County grand jury issued an additional reckless homicide charge eight months after Schlute’s vehicle struck and killed Cameron Curran in October 2015. Schlute pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In June 2016, Schlute’s lawyer, Don Cary Collins, said the grand jury’s charges were “inappropriate due to the facts and circumstances surrounding the situation.” Collins said Curran’s death was tragic and unfortunate, but was surprised by the new charges against Schlute.
Curran was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Old St. Louis Road. He died on the scene. Schlute told police he had “no time to brake” and struck the back of Curran’s bike.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
