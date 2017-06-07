Metro-East News

June 07, 2017 7:28 AM

Lawmakers, residents to call for end to Illinois budget impasse

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

BELLEVILLE

Local residents who have lost access to state services during the state’s budget impasse were scheduled to speak Wednesday along with state Reps. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, to urge an end to the budget crisis, according to a news release.

The group is set to discuss the “difficult decisions that will be needed to balance the budget and protect critical services,” according to a joint news release from Hoffman and Greenwood.

Hoffman and Greenwood in the news release said they are “willing to make the tough choices necessary to end the budget crisis and protect essential services for developmentally disabled citizens, victims of domestic abuse and many others, even if that means taking tough votes that would require the very wealthy and highly profitable corporations to pay more.”

The news conference on Wednesday was scheduled for 1 p.m. outside the St. Clair County Courthouse, at 10 Public Square in Belleville.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years 2:38

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years
Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming 1:56

Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming
Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative 2:08

Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos