Lawmakers, residents to call for end to Illinois budget impasse

Local residents who have lost access to state services during the state’s budget impasse were scheduled to speak Wednesday along with state Reps. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, to urge an end to the budget crisis, according to a news release.
The group is set to discuss the “difficult decisions that will be needed to balance the budget and protect critical services,” according to a joint news release from Hoffman and Greenwood.
Hoffman and Greenwood in the news release said they are “willing to make the tough choices necessary to end the budget crisis and protect essential services for developmentally disabled citizens, victims of domestic abuse and many others, even if that means taking tough votes that would require the very wealthy and highly profitable corporations to pay more.”
The news conference on Wednesday was scheduled for 1 p.m. outside the St. Clair County Courthouse, at 10 Public Square in Belleville.
