Metro-East News

June 07, 2017 12:45 PM

Beast Craft BBQ serves up remodeling plan

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

Belleville’s beloved beastly barbecue restaurant is doing a little remodeling.

Beast Craft BBQ Co, better known by patrons as simply “the Beast,” is pulling up their old tile and bringing in the new.

“We are ripping out the old residential sticky tile from the Patriot, and putting down some great new tiles that should accommodate the dining space so much better,” owner David Sandusky said.

The restaurant also re-striped the parking lot, creating more space for parking.

Lovers of barbecue needn’t worry, however, as the joint will remain open during the renovations.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

