New Walmart construction progressing; water ice shop opens at St. Clair Square

Construction of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1101 Beltline Road in Collinsville is moving along.
Work is expected to be completed in mid-July on the nearly 48,000 square-foot location, said David Bookless, community development director for Collinsville.
Construction value of the project is about $5.5 million, Bookless said.
“Folks are working there even on the weekends,” Bookless said. “It’s looking good.”
The market is expected to have 95 full-time jobs, Bookless has said.
Water ice business operating
Parker’s Water Ice is open on the second floor, across from the food court, at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
Ilaan Ghadelene, 42, of St. Louis, is co-owner of the shop. He also works at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.
Water ice consists of water, juice and artificial flavoring and is then blended and flashed frozen, Ghadelene said.
Ghadelene said he’s heard water ice mistaken as a slushy or snow cones. The product scoops like ice cream, but doesn’t taste like ice cream and doesn’t include dairy.
“It cools you down; it doesn’t make you thirsty after you eat,” Ghadelene said.
The store opened in April.
Yard business operating
O’Fallon home-based business Yard Master is now operating.
Ben Adams started the business in February, according to a news release. Adams has more than 10 years of experience in lawn care and landscaping services.
The business provides yard care services including mowing and spring and fall clean-up, hardscaping services and other miscellaneous services such as pressure cleaning
For more information call at 618-560-2836, go to www.facebook.com/yardmasterllc or send an email to yardmasterllc@gmail.com.
Financial management firm moves
Archford Capital Strategies, an independent wealth management firm, has a new location at 13 Wolf Creek Drive, Suite 2 in Swansea.
The new office will allow more space for collaboration and will feature technology to help provide services to clients, according to an email from the business.
All telephone numbers and emails will remain the same, the business told its clients.
For more information, go to www.archfordcapital.com or call 618-416-7085.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
