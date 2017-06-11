New Walmart construction progressing; water ice shop opens at St. Clair Square

4:01 Scott Air Force Base centennial celebration airshow Pause

1:42 Elizabeth Quate's parents discuss daughter's phone call

1:13 Meet Chewy the arson dog

2:08 Parents of girl found dead in garage charged with concealing a homicidal death

3:15 About 200 seniors 'all aboard for Shiloh' at Senior Picnic

2:08 This cheap wine is worth a try

1:29 Counselor helps child sex trafficking victims

1:36 Advocate talks about how to help victims of child sex trafficking

2:11 Celebrating 100 years