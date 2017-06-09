Wife said she made $3,800 a month in forced prostitution for dead child’s father

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 This cheap wine is worth a try Pause 1:29 Counselor helps child sex trafficking victims 1:36 Advocate talks about how to help victims of child sex trafficking 2:11 Celebrating 100 years 2:36 Dr. Benjamin Rathert explains why doctors need proper training on prescribing opioids 2:17 Thunderbirds are go! — this weekend at Scott Air Force Base 2:52 Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville 1:19 Car smashes into eye-care office 1:36 Collinsville Garden Tour features must-see yards 0:15 Car crash on Illinois 163 in East St. Louis Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer details the mother's escape, report of sex trafficking and discovery that there would be a dead child in a garage of Centreville, IL. The family formerly lived in Belleville, IL, and police think the child was killed there. Provided

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer details the mother's escape, report of sex trafficking and discovery that there would be a dead child in a garage of Centreville, IL. The family formerly lived in Belleville, IL, and police think the child was killed there. Provided