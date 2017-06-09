Wife said she made $3,800 a month in forced prostitution for dead child’s father

Jason Quate’s wife told Las Vegas detectives she was earning $3,800 per month during a life of forced prostitution, according to police reports obtained Friday by the News-Democrat.
In the report, detectives stated Quate’s wife, 35, said the couple was investigated twice in the metro-east by the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services — once after a principal reported seeing Quate had “inappropriately kissed” one of his daughters on the mouth while dropping her off at school and a second time when someone reported seeing bruising on a daughter’s head.
In both investigations, detectives wrote, DCFS determined the claims were unfounded. On Friday, DCFS spokeswoman Veronica Resa said the agency had no immediate comment.
Even with both investigations closed, Quate’s wife told Las Vegas investigators that while in Belleville in November 2015, a DCFS representative approached her and told her that the two were under investigation.
That’s when Quate made his wife pack up their belongings and children to move to a hotel room near the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, according to investigators.
“(Quate’s wife) stated Jason began telling her, if you really care about your kids you should go out to the Casino Queen,” Las Vegas detectives wrote in the report. “You can meet men at the bar and they will pay you to have sex with you. You can ask for $200 and they will pay.”
The family lived in the East St. Louis area for about two months while Quate’s wife worked as a prostitute under threats of violence from the man, detectives wrote.
She told investigators she was not allowed to come home on any given night with less than $200.
Jason Quate saved $1,500 of that prostitution money, the report stated, then drove his family out to Las Vegas in a rented car in January 2016.
After about 20 minutes of being in Las Vegas, Quate’s wife told police, he pointed to a casino and told her to go inside and begin prostituting herself.
She told police she was making approximately $3,800 a month selling sex in Las Vegas, all of which, she said, was handed over to Quate. Quate’s wife could not tell investigators specifically how many men she had slept with in the last 18 months.
“(Quate’s wife) stated last week she finally had enough working as a prostitute and began hiding money from Jason after she finished a night’s work of prostituting,” detectives wrote.
Then, she had a friend drop her off at The Shade Tree shelter in Las Vegas on Monday night.
While being questioned there by police, she showed officers a text message she had sent to Quate:
“Didn’t want to tell u yesterday cuz I knew u would b pissed,” it read. “My Scottish guy came to town and wanted me to spend two nights with him in Mesquite about an hour out of town. Already talked to Zak. I’ll have him get Mcds for u sorry. I’ll be back tomorrow afternoon. Left $100.00 on the dresser for u. Will have rent when I get back. Only reason I did this. “
She told police he was physically abusive toward both her and their daughters — she claimed he had not allowed her to interact with the children for three to four years.
Jason Quate, 34, and his wife have been married for approximately 15 years.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
